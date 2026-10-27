Florida State president acknowledges fanbase frustration and admits everything is not fine

Beginning a lengthy letter to fans with “I hear you. I understand your frustration,” Florida State President Richard McCullough provided an out-of-the-ordinary update Tuesday on the school’s search for an athletic director and the state of a floundering football program.

The Seminoles are 3-4, including 1-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, heading into Saturday's home game against Clemson (4-3, 2-2).

“We are not asking you to lower your expectations,” McCullough wrote. "We are telling you that we share and embrace them. We are not asking you to ignore the results. We are committed to changing them.

“And we are not asking you to believe that everything is fine. We know it is not.”

FSU fired athletic director Mike Alford last month, and coach Mike Norvell remains on the proverbial hot seat. Norvell is 41-38 in his seventh season and has just five Power Four wins since the start of the 2024 season.

“I know some of you are questioning whether university leadership understands the seriousness of this moment, whether meaningful action is taking place behind the scenes and whether there is a clear plan for the future,” McCullough wrote. “Those are fair questions. You deserve to know that your passion, your investment, and your expectations are not being taken for granted.

“Let me be clear: the leadership team and I care deeply. And we are methodically working on a plan that positions Florida State for sustained success.”

McCullough and board of trustees chairman Peter Collins named Bruce Warwick as the interim athletic director.

McCullough wrote Tuesday that FSU is closely examining the structure of its athletics leadership. He said the search for an AD will begin soon.

“We have been evaluating every aspect of our athletics organization, including defining the role, responsibilities and expectations for our next athletics director,” McCullough wrote. “That work requires honest assessments, difficult conversations, and a realistic analysis of the immense changes and challenges in athletics over the past several years. That work is nearing completion, which means we will be able to begin the search for a new athletics director soon.”

That admission puts Florida State in an awkward position.

If Florida State moves on from Norvell, the school would owe him a nearly $50 million buyout. That also would leave school officials searching for an AD and a football coach concurrently.

McCullough and Collins also have been critical of the revenue gap between the ACC and the two powerhouse leagues, the Big Ten and the SEC. Florida State and Clemson took the ACC to court, settling their case in March 2025, in large part to determine how much money it would cost to leave the conference. That departure would cost Florida State approximately $75 million in 2030, which is roughly when conference television deals expire.

Alford also had pushed for the ACC to adopt success initiatives and share revenue based on television ratings. While Florida State has struggled on the field, the program is among the highest-rated teams in the ACC, according to Nielsen research.

“Our vision has not changed,” McCullough said. “Florida State should compete for championships, develop exceptional student-athletes, attract outstanding coaches and personnel, and operate with the resources, leadership, and commitment necessary to succeed at the highest level of college athletics.”