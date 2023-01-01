Sustainer Benefits

Automatic entry into all drawings

Annual tax receipt

Thank you gift eligible

No additional renewal notices

Uninterrupted membership

Easy and convenient

Sustainer FAQs

Q: What does it mean to be a Sustainer?



Becoming a Sustaining member means your monthly pledge will automatically renew each year.

Q: How can I make my monthly contributions?



Electronic fund transfer (EFT), credit/debit card, payroll deduction. Electronic fund transfer (EFT) is the preferred method because it saves WUSF/WSMR money on credit/debit card processing fees.

Q: As a Sustainer, am I entered into drawings?



Yes, you are automatically entered into all on-air drawings offered.

Q: Am I still eligible for thank you gifts?



Yes, when you set up your sustaining pledge, you are still eligible for thank you gifts. If during one of our on-air fundraising drives, you hear of a gift that piques your interest, please call WUSF Membership Department at 800-741-9090, or email us at memberservices@wusf.org.



Q: Am I able to make changes to my Sustaining gift online? (change my credit card info, increase my giving amount etc.)



Yes! You can manage your Sustainer Membership through the WUSF/WSMR Member Center (register for an account here). In the Member Center, you’ll be able to update your payment info, adjust your giving amount, request a thank you gift, and more at your convenience. If you prefer not to utilize the Member Center, please call WUSF’s Membership Department, at 800-741-9090 or email us at memberservices@wusf.org to make any necessary changes.



Q: How can I cancel my sustaining pledge?



You can cancel your sustaining pledge at any time. Simply call WUSF’s Membership Department at 800-741-9090 or email memberservices@wusf.org and someone will be happy to assist you.



Q: Can I make an additional gift to WUSF?



Of course, thank you! You can make a gift online here or mail a check or money order to:

WUSF Public Media

PO BOX 917134

Orlando FL, 32891-7134