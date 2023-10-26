Dave Ramsey

-
The school district says it followed procedure in approving the book. State law says any textbook that is adopted has to align with the state standards.
No laws were violated, and Pasco County should proceed with adopting the textbook, said the lawyer assigned to hear both sides.
A decision by the hearing officer is expected later in October.
A public records request filed by a volunteer with the Florida Freedom to Read Project shows that reviewers found many issues with Ramsey's "Foundations in Personal Finance 4th edition."
Florida schools can use the curriculum from a conservative radio host and finance adviser to satisfy a financial literacy requirement. Critics say it lacks academic rigor and includes Bible verses.
Florida approved Ramsey's textbook, just as a new state law came into effect requiring a financial literacy course in order for incoming freshmen in high school to graduate.
The Florida Department of Education reversed its stance on Ramsey's materials this year, and removed them from its "not approved for K-12" list.