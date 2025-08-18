-
In one of Florida’s most conservative counties, the plan has drawn a tangle of reactions from those living within walking distance to Baker Correctional Institution.
A line of deportation-themed shirts, hats and other knickknacks for sale on the state Republican Party website bore a logo similar to the natoinal hardware chain.
Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday for his plans to open 'Deportation Depot,' which she called "another wildly expensive and inhumane immigration detention facility paid for by Florida's taxpayers."
The state is preparing a second detention facility at a state prison as a federal judge decides the fate of the “Alligator Alcatraz" holding center in the Everglades.