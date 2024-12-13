-
Lakewood Ranch resident Dick Vitale, 85, announced on social media that he got the news after a Thursday morning scan.
The Lakewood Ranch resident and ESPN basketball analyst tells social media followers he underwent surgery at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and that his doctor was pleased with the outcome.
The Lakewood Ranch resident and popular college basketball announcer says a biopsy of a lymph node in his neck showed cancer that will require surgery.
The Lakewood Ranch resident and legendary ESPN basketball broadcaster says he hopes to be back on the air in late November after completing radiotherapy for vocal cord cancer.
The 84-year-old Lakewood Ranch resident and college basketball broadcaster is facing his third cancer battle. His doctor says he has a chance to recover before the season begins.
The longtime broadcaster has been sharing his treatment for cancer via Twitter.