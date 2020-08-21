-
WUWF’s Sandra Averhart recently spoke to Dr. Susan Laenger, who has been tracking the COVID-19 situation locally. Laenger is an internal medicine physician, who also serves as medical director of primary care services for Sacred Heart Medical Group.
-
As respiratory virus activity picks up around the country, vaccine levels remain below last year's totals, according to the CDC. Cohen has been on national blitz to improve those numbers.
-
Florida Department of Health data show the bug seems to be affecting kids the most, with a majority of state outbreaks in child care facilities.
-
The short answer is yes, but a Florida expert weighs in on how you should receive the vaccines this season ahead of another possible tripledemic.
-
Flu. COVID. RSV. When and how to get vaccinated against them can be confusing. Here are some of the most important things to know.
-
The state reported 21,949 new cases Jan. 13-19, down 6,300 from previous week and 8,000 from the week before that. The dip looks to be part of a national trend after a winter spike blamed on XBB.1.5.
-
States will be able to request doses of the prescription flu medication Tamiflu kept in the Strategic National Stockpile. The Biden administration is not releasing how many doses will be made available.
-
Walgreens will limit online orders of children's fever and pain medicine to six items "to help support availability and avoid excess purchases." At CVS stores, purchases will be limited to two.
-
Cases of COVID, flu and RSV continue to rise in parts of Florida yet COVID is the only of the three viruses to have a commercial at-home test kit.
-
A 'tripledemic' threat, Florida roads are a 'danger zone', and storms uncover history buried in sandOn this week's Florida Roundup, we discuss Florida being hit with a "tripledemic" as the holidays approach, as well as a new study that says the state's roads are dangerous for drivers, and Hurricanes Ian and Nicole unearth a pair of shipwrecks.
-
The Florida Department of Health found that influenza cases from August to September were higher than expected, which could be an indication of an above-average season. Meantime, COVID continues to linger.
-
Recent research suggests that the virus is mutating to better dodge immune defenses. KHN examines what public health officials believe is on the horizon and how best to fight the disease.