Experts say that Hurricane Lee is rewriting old rules of meteorology. It left meteorologists astonished at how rapidly it grew into a goliath Category 5 hurricane.
The hurricane center predicted hurricane-force winds extending more than 100 miles from Lee's center with lesser but still dangerous tropical storm-force gusts up to 345 miles miles outward.
Winds on Cape Cod could gust as high as 50 to 60 mph, forecasters said on Thursday. The area is now under a tropical storm warning.
The current forecast track shows Lee's center moving toward Maine's coastal border with Canada. But its effects could reach as far south as New York.
"Hyperintensification" is a new word meteorologists are using to describe the rapid building of Hurricane Lee