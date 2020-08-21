Renewable Energy

-
We bring you the highlights from the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference. It was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from Nov. 30 through Dec. 12.
-
“Florida is always in the political spotlight ... so, I think we also see some political experiments being tried here, in terms of what campaigns are catching fire, and what words are really buzzworthy and that voters are responding to," said Alissa Schafer with the Energy and Policy Institute.
-
"It's a place that's highly traveled to. It's a big destination. We're also highly vulnerable, and there's a lot of risk at stake," said Hank Hodde with Pinellas County.
-
Here are the top five climate issues on Tampanians' minds: the need for canopies at bus stops and adequate transportation, affordable and weatherproof housing, a clear emergency preparedness plan for the community, farming and food assistance, and the consistent street flooding.
-
A collaboration of at least 10 advocacy organizations in Florida have launched a campaign to mobilize the Hillsborough County Commission to push back against rate hikes driven by fossil fuel prices.
-
On March 7, the Florida Public Service Commission is expected to decide whether or not to approve rate hikes from Tampa Electric and Duke Energy Florida because of rising natural gas costs and expensive storm preparations.
-
-
An online petition says that action by USF and "other colleges and universities in Florida to move towards a clean, renewable future will set an example for the rest of the nation."
-
Can Florida get all of its electricity from renewable sources by the year 2050?
-
Fried's announcement came after the young people represented by the nonprofit Our Children’s Trust law firm, filed a petition seeking it.
-
Delaney Reynolds and Bill McKibben are from different generations and live on opposite ends of the East Coast. Both have committed themselves toward fighting climate change and rallying politicians and people, while increasingly focusing on finance.
-
Pinellas County signed on to a plan to completely move to zero emission energy sources by 2050. It's considered more of a target than a concrete goal.