-
A crippling fuel leak has forced a U.S. company to give up on landing a spacecraft on the moon.
-
A moon landing attept by a private US company appears doomed because of a fuel leak on the newly launched spacecraft.
-
The return of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket brought with it a sonic boom, ushering in what could be a very busy year for launches from Florida.
-
A new test date has yet to be determined.
-
As rocket launches go, Thursday’s deployment of a communications satellite from Cape Canaveral was nothing too unusual.For early risers across Tampa Bay,…
-
Anyone who has ever built and launched a rocket – from a child with a store-bought kit to the NASA scientists who put a human on the moon to Elon Musk –…
-
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company shot a capsule higher into space Wednesday than it's ever done before.
-
(Originally aired Sept. 27, 2016)Few states have as close a tie to the U.S. space program than Florida, so it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that…
-
An explosion has rocked the SpaceX launch site in Florida.NASA says SpaceX was conducting a test firing of its unmanned rocket when the blast occurred…