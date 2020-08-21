Sexual Predators

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Discord doesn’t allow children under 13 to have an account, but it also doesn’t verify the ages of users.
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Cecilia D'Anastasio covers game culture and industry for Bloomberg. She conducted an investigation into how child are groomed on the platform before Attorney General James Uthmeier started his messaging.
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Attorneys took the first step in asking the Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling upholding a requirement to have the words "sexual predator" on driver's licenses.
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The 5th District Court of Appeal, in a Sumter County case, rejected arguments that requiring the designation on licenses violated First Amendment rights.
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U.S. Representative Dennis Ross and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd have introduced a bill that would allow businesses whose workers interact with children…
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A White House Task Force report says universities are not providing all the resources they can to protect students from sexual violence. We will have a…
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A White House Task Force report says universities are not providing all the resources they can to protect students from sexual violence. We will have a…
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A rundown on Monday’s top news from Tallahassee:Health Plan Wants Medicaid Contract BlockedAmid a bidding dispute, a South Florida health plan is asking…
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A bipartisan package of sex predator bills is now heading for a floor vote in both the House and Senate.The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill…
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A bipartisan group of Florida lawmakers has filed a raft of bills for the 2014 legislative session aimed at keeping children safe from sex offenders....