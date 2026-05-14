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It follows public outcry that arose over dozens of animal deaths connected to Sloth World, a now-canceled attraction previously planned in Orlando. The temporary ban expires on July 10.
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Dozens of sloths were captured from the wild and shipped to Florida for the now-canceled attraction. At least 34 of those sloths are now dead.
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The zoo's veterinary team is keeping an extra-close eye on two of the remaining eleven animals recently transferred from a Sloth World warehouse in Orlando.
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Most of the wild sloths imported by a planned tourist attraction in Orlando did not survive.
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Sloth World has continued importing wild sloths through a related business, Sanctuary World Imports, acquiring at least 38 more wild sloths in addition to the initial 31 that died, according to government permit records.