Cities, counties, school districts and hospitals are trying to fend off a proposal that could lead to them paying more money in lawsuits over people getting injured.
A circuit judge granted summary judgment to the Sarasota County school board because of a sovereign-immunity law that required the case to be filed within four years of the last act of alleged abuse.
The family of a Florida State University football player who died during a 2001 training session will receive the remainder of a legal settlement after...
Florida Governor Rick Scott signed 13 relief bills into law yesterday. The bills allows governments to pay victims above a $200,000 cap. In total, the...
Matthew Robinson loved to have eggs for dinner. But they were out the evening of November 4, 2010. So the 10-year-old and his brother Mark walked out of...
The business of Florida's 12 public universities is supposed to be public like any other state agency. Salaries, contracts, policies and other...
An appeals court this month will weigh the constitutionality of a 2012 legislative decision that limited fees for attorneys who represented a severely…