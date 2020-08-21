-
Speaking to the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, they say they will focus on the now-defunct Hillsborough transportation tax and homeowners insurance.
The issue of how to distribute the $570 million will be taken up during the 2024 legislative session.
The 2018 transportation sales tax raised $570 million before the Florida Supreme Court declared it illegal. Commissioners want to address several road construction projects.
The money was held in escrow since a judge ruled the sales tax approved by voters in 2018 was null and void after being challenged by then-County Commissioner Stacy White.
An appeal comes with an automatic stay of the judge's ruling that invalidated the referendum — but the stay can also be appealed.
Hillsborough Transportation Tax Is Unconstitutional, Florida Supreme Court Rules To Stacy White's 'Delight'The advocacy group All for Transportation worked to get the amendment on the November 2018 ballot. It passed with 57% of the vote.
