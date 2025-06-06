One family’s immigration story, David Jolly enters Florida’s governor race and more

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to revoke the humanitarian program known as Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. The ruling allows people granted admission to the U.S. under TPS to be deported as a lawsuit makes its way through the lower courts.

Another recent high court ruling allows the Trump administration to cancel immigration protections and work permits for people from Venezuela who had been given temporary protections. Their status expires in September.

We hear how all these sweeping changes to immigration have impacted one Florida family.

Jolly enters governor race

David Jolly has officially entered the 2026 race for governor.

Jolly served one term in the U.S. House as a Republican from Pinellas County. He became an independent in 2017 and registered as a Democrat in April.

Now he wants to be the Democrat's nominee for governor. We spoke with him about a range of issues, including housing affordability, education funding and immigration.

State budget negotiations continue

State lawmakers were back in Tallahassee this week working to close the budget gap between Republicans in the House and Senate.

The House and Senate are expected to vote June 16 on the budget and a tax package. It must be signed by the governor by July 1, when the state's next fiscal year begins.

The guest is Douglas Soule, Your Florida reporter for WUSF.

Education news

The University of Florida is still looking for its next president.

Last week, the school's Board of Trustees voted unanimously to recommend hiring former University of Michigan president Santa Ono. But this week, the state's Board of Governors, which has the last word, voted no .

We spoke with Garrett Shanley, a reporting intern at the Miami Herald, about what's next in the search.

This week, the Board of Trustees at Florida International University unanimously approved appointing former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez as the school's president. She now awaits confirmation by the Board of Governors.

The turnover of higher education leaders in Florida is not confined to public universities. Pasco Hernando State College president Jesse Pisors abruptly resigned last month. He had been accused of concealing enrollment data.