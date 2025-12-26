The Florida Roundup 'Film Fest'

Florida on film

This week on a special holiday edition of The Florida Roundup, we spoke with three directors of three film documentaries related to the Sunshine State.

First, we spoke with Rick Goldsmith, the director of “Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink” (01:10) The film examines the trend of hedge funds buying newspapers, including —including two in Florida—over the past two decades and the broken business of local journalism.

Then, we spoke about the documentary “River of Grass,” with its co-producer Ali Codina and director Sasha Wortzel (19:30). The Everglades documentary has archival footage and sound from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, who spent her life in service to Florida's unique wetland ecosystem.

Plus, we were joined by Jamie Winterstern, the director of “Sanibel,” a documentary that explores sea-shelling around the island before and after Hurricane Ian (37:36). The documentary features people who hunt and collect shells as a pastime and as a livelihood around Sanibel Island.

Guests:



Rick Goldsmith , director and producer of "Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink."

, director and producer of "Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink." Ali Codina (co-producer) and Sasha Wortzel (director) , "River of Grass."

, "River of Grass." Jamie Winterstern, director of "Sanibel."

