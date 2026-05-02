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The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Florida redistricting, AI and vaccine mandates, weekly news briefing

WUSF | By WLRN
Published May 2, 2026 at 8:59 AM EDT
A map of the state of Florida with certain counties numbered and shaded in blue, green and light brown
Floridaredistricting.gov
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Screenshot
One of the Legislature-approved Congressional district maps that was vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

This week on the Florida Roundup, we took a deep dive into Florida’s newly-approved congressional map that could eliminate four districts represented by Democrats. We talked with the University of Florida’s Political Science Professor Dan Smith and Fair Districts Now CEO Ellen Freidin about the new map changes and how voters may respond. We were also joined by Rep. Kathy Castor from the Tampa area who discussed what the new map could mean for her reelection campaign. Then, we checked in with Douglas Soule, Your Florida state government reporter, about efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis to legislate AI and vaccine mandates. And later, a roundup of news from around the state including Florida’s SAVE Act, Florida ranks last nationally in teacher pay, and sea turtle nesting season begins.
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The Florida Roundup 2026 Florida LegislatureFlorida RedistrictingRedistricting
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