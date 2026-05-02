Florida redistricting, AI and vaccine mandates, weekly news briefing

This week on the Florida Roundup, we took a deep dive into Florida’s newly-approved congressional map that could eliminate four districts represented by Democrats. We talked with the University of Florida’s Political Science Professor Dan Smith and Fair Districts Now CEO Ellen Freidin about the new map changes and how voters may respond. We were also joined by Rep. Kathy Castor from the Tampa area who discussed what the new map could mean for her reelection campaign. Then, we checked in with Douglas Soule, Your Florida state government reporter, about efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis to legislate AI and vaccine mandates. And later, a roundup of news from around the state including Florida’s SAVE Act, Florida ranks last nationally in teacher pay, and sea turtle nesting season begins.