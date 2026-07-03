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Encore: Florida summer reading series

WLRN Public Media
Published July 3, 2026 at 4:26 PM EDT
Cover for the novel The Purple Ribbon by Kip Lyman.
Cover for the novel The Purple Ribbon by Kip Lyman.

This week on a rebroadcast of The Florida Roundup, we revisit conversations with two Florida-based authors. We spoke first with Artis Henderson about her novel No Ordinary Bird and then Kip Lyman about her novel The Purple Ribbon.

Encore: Florida summer reading series

In a rebroadcast of The Florida Roundup's special 'Florida summer reading' edition from May 22, we speak with two Florida-based authors.

In No Ordinary Bird, Artis Henderson writes about her father, a pilot involved in a South Florida drug smuggling operation in the 1970s and 80s who died in a plane crash — a crash that she survived.

The Purple Ribbon, the debut novel from writer Kip Lyman, is a psychological thriller set in Fort Pierce. The story follows two separate individuals manipulated by an evil, otherworldly force.

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