Property tax amendment local impacts, U.S. Senate Democratic primary and weekly news

Property tax amendment local impacts

(0:00) Local governments could see about $12 billion in annual funding disappear if voters approve the proposed property tax amendment in November.

That's according to a recent report from a group of non-partisan state economists.

We looked at the city-by-city breakdown and spoke with the mayor of Pensacola, which could see a shortfall of $4.4 million in the next fiscal year.

Guests:



Jason Garcia , investigative journalist and author of the "Seeking Rents" Substack.

, investigative journalist and author of the "Seeking Rents" Substack. D.C. Reeves, Mayor of Pensacola.

Florida's U.S. Senate Democratic primary

(19:50) Voting for Florida's August primary is underway. One key race will be the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate.

We spoke with the two candidates seeking the party's nomination to challenge Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody.

Guests:



Rep. Angie Nixon , member of the Florida House of Representatives (D-District 13).

, member of the Florida House of Representatives (D-District 13). Alex Vindman, retired Army lieutenant colonel and former Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council (NSC).

Weekly news briefing

(37:20) This week, the State Board of Education confirmed Henry Mack as the next education commissioner.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended Mack, who is a former senior chancellor at the U.S. Department of Education and most recently was the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Labor.

After pulling hundreds of books from the shelves, one Florida school district is now questioning whether traditional high school libraries are still needed at all.

It was 120 years ago this week that the University of Florida moved from Lake City to Gainesville.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Florida finalized a major deal this week to have the state take over a critical piece of Everglades restoration.

This week, the Trump administration announced more regulatory changes to the Endangered Species Act.

Three small and stealthy Florida native reptiles were added to the endangered species list this week.