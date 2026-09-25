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The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Florida’s gubernatorial candidates debate issues, not each other and other weekly news

WLRN Public Media
Published September 25, 2026 at 6:12 PM EDT
Florida gubernatorial candidates, Democrat David Jolly (left) and Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds speak during WLRN'S Sunshine Economic Summit on Sept. 23 in Fort Lauderdale.
WLRN
Florida gubernatorial candidates, Democrat David Jolly (left) and Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds speak during WLRN'S Sunshine Economic Summit on Sept. 23 in Fort Lauderdale.

This week on "The Florida Roundup," we heard from Florida’s gubernatorial candidates on the top issues in this election, including the property tax amendment and more.

Florida's gubernatorial candidates debate issues, not each other  

(0:00) Democrat David Jolly has said he will not debate his opponent Republican Byron Donalds in Florida's gubernatorial race.

This will be the first time in more than 50 years that the state will elect a governor without a candidate debate.

Jolly and Donalds did, however, speak recently at WLRN's Sunshine Economy Summit.

We have excerpts from those conversations followed by a fact-check of the candidates' claims.

Plus, we looked at why the lack of debates is a growing trend in politics.

Guests:

  • Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter for PolitiFact. 
  • Susan Macmanus, political analyst and Distinguished University Professor Emerita of political science at the University of South Florida. 

Live Local Act 


(26:20) Florida is the most rent cost burdened state in the country. Around 60% of the state's 2.9 million renters spend more than 30% of their monthly budget on rent.

Florida's Live Local Act, initially passed in 2023, was touted as a tool to increase the amount of affordable housing by preempting some local zoning laws.

So, how much has the law, and its legislative updates, helped to bring down the cost of living?

Guest:

  • Ashon Nesbitt, CEO of the Florida Housing Coalition. 

Weekly news briefing 


(37:20) State and local officials are working to stop the spread of dengue, as locally-acquired cases continue to rise.

Three Florida counties—Pasco, Hillsborough, and Pinellas—have issued local declarations of emergency as the region continues to see a rise in locally acquired cases of the mosquito-borne disease.

As the Florida Department of Health considers eliminating some vaccine requirements for K-12 schools, some pediatricians are struggling to keep up with the changes.

And we preview "When We Find Them," a new limited series podcast from Central Florida Public Media exploring what could happen when we find life beyond Earth.
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The Florida Roundup 2026 Florida Governor RaceAffordable Housing
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