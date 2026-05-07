Bison & Grits

By Karen & Honwe Nupa Two Shoes

Servings: 4

Serving Size: approx. 1 cup grits & ½ cup meat

Total time: 25 min

Ingredients:

• 4 servings preferred plain grits – old fashioned, quick/instant, stone ground, etc.

• 1 lb. Ground Bison

• 3 cups water – more water as needed

• Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

• In a medium to large pot, cook 4 servings of your favorite grits according to package directions. (When grits are done, do not add any flavoring to grits-keep plain)

• In a skillet pan on medium high heat, add ground bison. If desired, lightly salt the meat. Use large spoon or spatula to break down bison meat into small chunks and cook through until no pink is visible.

• Add water to cover meat – adding more water if needed. Cook on medium high heat for 10 minutes. Turn heat to low and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes or until grits are done. May add water at any time to keep gravy at thin consistency. For slightly thicker and less gravy, do not add any more water.

• Place cooked grits into bowl and spoon bison and gravy on top. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Remember: for a complete & balanced meal, add your favorite vegetable either on top of grits & bison or on the side.