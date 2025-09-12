© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Columbia Restaurant’s Famous Mojito Recipe

WUSF
Published September 12, 2025 at 11:14 AM EDT

Serves 2
Ingredients

  • 7 ounces of light rum
  • 1 ¾ cups sparkling water
  • 1 tablespoon fresh mint, packed tightly
  • Juice of 2 limes
  • Mint simple syrup (see recipe below)

Mint Simple Syrup Recipe

  • ¾ cup granulated sugar
  • ¾ cup hot water
  • 1 tablespoon fresh mint, packed tightly

Mojito Preparation

  1. Fill pitcher with ice and add all ingredients. Stir well. Serve in glasses garnished with mint sprigs and lime slices.

Mint Simple Syrup Preparation

  1. Mix sugar with hot water and add mint. Boil water for 10 minutes, stirring to dissolve sugar. Strain to remove mint. Chill before using.
