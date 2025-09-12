Columbia Restaurant’s Famous Mojito Recipe
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 7 ounces of light rum
- 1 ¾ cups sparkling water
- 1 tablespoon fresh mint, packed tightly
- Juice of 2 limes
- Mint simple syrup (see recipe below)
Mint Simple Syrup Recipe
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- ¾ cup hot water
- 1 tablespoon fresh mint, packed tightly
Mojito Preparation
- Fill pitcher with ice and add all ingredients. Stir well. Serve in glasses garnished with mint sprigs and lime slices.
Mint Simple Syrup Preparation
- Mix sugar with hot water and add mint. Boil water for 10 minutes, stirring to dissolve sugar. Strain to remove mint. Chill before using.