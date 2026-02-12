Get Yo Man Fried Wings
INGREDIENTS
Spice Blend:
- 3 tablespoons smoked paprika
- 3 tablespoons onion powder
- 3 tablespoons garlic powder
- 5 tablespoons Lawry's seasoning salt
- 2 tablespoons ground black pepper
- 2 packs sazon by Goya
- 3 teaspoons ground cayenne pepper
- ½ tablespoon lemon pepper
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric
Mustard Fried Chicken:
- ½ cup yellow mustard
- 4 lbs. chicken wings
- 3 cups all purpose flour
- 1 cup cornstarch
- 5 teaspoons baking powder
- 4 cups peanut oil
INSTRUCTIONS
To Make Spice Blend
- In a small bowl whisk together smoked paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, black pepper, italian seasoning, cayenne pepper, lemon pepper, and tumeric.
To Season Chicken
- To a large bowl, add chicken wings and pat them dry with a paper towel. Pierce chicken wings with a small knife or fork all over. Add 5 tablespoons of the spice blend to the chicken and rub the spices on all sides of the chicken. Add mustard on top of chicken and then thoroughly rub chicken with mustard. Cover and refrigerate the chicken for 30 minutes to 1 hour to marinate.
To Dredge & Fry Chicken
- Heat your oil to 325°F in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Preheat the oven to 200°F.
- While oil heats up, in a large bowl whisk together the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and 5 tablespoons of the spice blend. Add the chicken 4 pieces at a time to the flour and toss and pat to coat chicken all over. Lightly shake to remove excess flour.
- Oil is hot once you add a sprinkle of flour and it bubbles slightly. Place the chicken wing skin side down into the pan - space out the chicken and don’t overcrowd the pan. Adjust the heat as necessary to maintain the temperature. The oil should come halfway up the pan. Cook chicken for approximately 6 – 8 minutes per side or until golden brown. More importantly, an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part should register 165°F.
- Transfer the chicken to a wire rack set on a rimmed baking sheet. Add to the warm oven while you fry the next batch. Serve chicken hot.