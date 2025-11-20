Glow Soup
Ingredients
• 1 butternut squash (sliced, cleaned and cubed)
• 1 head of cauliflower
• five carrots
• One sweet onion
• half block of tofu
• 5 to 10 garlic cloves (no such thing as too much garlic in my kitchen)
• 2 cups broth (bone or veggie)
• half a can of coconut milk
• 1 teaspoon of vegetable bouillon
• 1 can cannellini beans
• adobo, white pepper, ginger seasoning -measure with your heart
• 1 yellow pear (optional for a little sweet and savory action)
Preparation
- Chop all ingredients into 1 inch pieces.
- Coat with avocado oil and spices.
- Roast at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown but not charred.
- Combine all ingredients in a high power blender and add broth, coconut milk and bouillon to reach your desired consistency.
- Adjust seasoning to taste.
- Serve with the dollop of dairy free sour cream to keep it vegan.
- Dust with dried sage and enjoy the glow ✨