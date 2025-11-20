Ingredients

• 1 butternut squash (sliced, cleaned and cubed)

• 1 head of cauliflower

• five carrots

• One sweet onion

• half block of tofu

• 5 to 10 garlic cloves (no such thing as too much garlic in my kitchen)

• 2 cups broth (bone or veggie)

• half a can of coconut milk

• 1 teaspoon of vegetable bouillon

• 1 can cannellini beans

• adobo, white pepper, ginger seasoning -measure with your heart

• 1 yellow pear (optional for a little sweet and savory action)

Preparation

