Glow Soup

WUSF
Published November 20, 2025 at 3:10 AM EST

Ingredients
• 1 butternut squash (sliced, cleaned and cubed)
• 1 head of cauliflower
• five carrots
• One sweet onion
• half block of tofu
• 5 to 10 garlic cloves (no such thing as too much garlic in my kitchen)
• 2 cups broth (bone or veggie)
• half a can of coconut milk
• 1 teaspoon of vegetable bouillon
• 1 can cannellini beans
• adobo, white pepper, ginger seasoning -measure with your heart
• 1 yellow pear (optional for a little sweet and savory action)

Preparation

  1. Chop all ingredients into 1 inch pieces.
  2. Coat with avocado oil and spices.
  3. Roast at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown but not charred.
  4. Combine all ingredients in a high power blender and add broth, coconut milk and bouillon to reach your desired consistency.
  5. Adjust seasoning to taste.
  6. Serve with the dollop of dairy free sour cream to keep it vegan.
  7. Dust with dried sage and enjoy the glow ✨
Tags
RecipesEntrees, Side Dishes, Sauces & Spreads
