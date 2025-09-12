Marva Jones’ Sugar and Spice Pecans
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 egg white
- 2 tbsp water
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp allspice
- 1/4 tsp cloves
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg
- 8 cups of pecan halves
Directions
- Mix the wet and dry ingredients together until blended then spray a cookie sheet with your choice of cooking spray. Add the sugar and spice mixture to the pecan halves and spread the pecans across your cookie sheet.
- Preheat your oven to 275 and cook the pecans for an hour. Take them out halfway through and stir to ensure they’re cooking evenly. Once complete, take the pecans out of the oven and let them cool for a few minutes.
- Once the pecans are ready, take a spoon and stir them so they’re not stuck together. After that, you can put them in some sort of container or you can enjoy them how I did and catch them in the air.