Olive Oil Brownie Pudding

SERVES 4 TO 6

I’ve shared versions of this brownie recipe (they’re around, hidden like Easter eggs in corners of the internet) for the true dark choco-late lovers out there like me, those of us who feel a predictable long-ing for rich, bitter chocolate to close a satisfying dinner.

Ingredients



olive oil ¼ cup, plus more for greasing the pan

¼ cup, plus more for greasing the pan bittersweet chocolate 4 ounces (115 grams), chopped

4 ounces (115 grams), chopped kosher salt 1 teaspoon

1 teaspoon eggs 2 large

2 large light brown sugar ½ cup (105 grams)

½ cup (105 grams) cocoa powder or cacao powder

¼ cup (25 grams)

almond flour or hazelnut flour

½ cup (50 grams)

vanilla ice cream, for serving

MAKE IT FANCY

Right before baking, top the batter with ¼ cup chopped hazelnuts or almonds for crunch and/or

ribbons of orange zest to help bring out the notes in the olive oil and dark chocolate

Directions



PREHEAT THE OVEN to 325°F and oil an 8-inch cake pan. Alternatively, you can cook these in the air fyer. In that case have two 16-ounce gratin dishes oiled. MELT THE CHOCOLATE: In a small saucepan over low heat, gently warm the olive oil, chocolate, and salt, stirring the entire time so the chocolate doesn’t burn, until it is mostly melted, then turn off the heat and allow any residual heat to melt the rest. WHIP THE EGGS AND SUGAR: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, beat the eggs and sugar on high speed for a full 3 to 4 minutes until thick and silky—it will resemble cappuccino cream. With the beater on medium, drizzle in the melted chocolate and beat until combined. Continue mixing for another minute to thoroughly incorporate the chocolate. FOLD IN THE DRY INGREDIENTS: Remove the bowl from the stand and place a sieve on top. Sift in the cocoa powder and almond flour to remove any clumps. Using a rubber spatula, fold the dry ingredients into the wet. IF BAKING: Transfer the batter to the prepared cake pan and using the spatula spread evenly to the edges. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until the top has completely set but the center is still slightly gooey. IF AIR FRYING: divide the batter between the prepared gratin dishes, spreading to the edges and cook in batches in the air fryer at 300 degrees for 14 to 16 minutes, until the top has set but the center is still a little gooey.

Excerpted from WE FANCY. Copyright © 2026 by Jerrelle Guy. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.