© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Potliquor Tea Recipes

WUSF
Published September 12, 2025 at 10:24 AM EDT

Hibiscus Sage Potliquor Tea
serves roughly 40 4-6 oz cups (1 ¾ gallon)

  • 1.5 gallons of spring water
  • 2 cups of sorrel
  • 2 cups of sage
  • 4 cups of collard leaves
  • 1 cup of pomegranate molasses (taste for additional sugar)
  1. Boil water and add in 1 ½ cup of sorrel, the sage and collard leaves
  2. Let boil for 30 seconds – 1 minute, turn off and steep for 1 hour
  3. Strain, stir in pomegranate molasses (taste for additional sugar)
  4. Add additional ½ cup of hibiscus for decorative touch (taste again for sweetness)
  5. Rewarm to serve or chill

Toasted peppercorn & low country citrus
serves roughly 40 4-6 oz cups (1 ¾ gallon)

  • 1.5 gallons of spring water
  • ½ cup toasted clove
  • 1 cup toasted whole black peppercorn
  • ½ cup toasted juniper berry
  • 4 Organic Satsuma or Mandarin oranges
  • 1 cup grated ginger
  • 4 cups of collard leaves (dehydrated, chopped semi-fine or ribboned)
  • Sweeten to taste with unrefined cane sugar (raw sugar)
  1. Set oven to lowest heat setting
  2. Ribbon 1 pound of washed collards and spread onto a sheet pan to dehydrate (3-4 hours) until dried or mostly dried
  3. Peel outer layer of orange skin
  4. Spread clove, peppercorns, orange skin, and juniper on a sheet pan to be toasted in the oven at 375 degrees until aromatic
  5. Bring water to a rolling boil
  6. Add in toasted spices, grated ginger and collards
  7. Boil for 5 minutes, turn off stir in sugar and cover to steep for 1 hour
  8. Starin through a sieve and store in refrigerator
  9. Before serving slice half-rounds of satsuma citrus or any sweet (organic) orange for each cup
Tags
RecipesParty Favorites
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now