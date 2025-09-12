Potliquor Tea Recipes
Hibiscus Sage Potliquor Tea
serves roughly 40 4-6 oz cups (1 ¾ gallon)
- 1.5 gallons of spring water
- 2 cups of sorrel
- 2 cups of sage
- 4 cups of collard leaves
- 1 cup of pomegranate molasses (taste for additional sugar)
- Boil water and add in 1 ½ cup of sorrel, the sage and collard leaves
- Let boil for 30 seconds – 1 minute, turn off and steep for 1 hour
- Strain, stir in pomegranate molasses (taste for additional sugar)
- Add additional ½ cup of hibiscus for decorative touch (taste again for sweetness)
- Rewarm to serve or chill
Toasted peppercorn & low country citrus
serves roughly 40 4-6 oz cups (1 ¾ gallon)
- 1.5 gallons of spring water
- ½ cup toasted clove
- 1 cup toasted whole black peppercorn
- ½ cup toasted juniper berry
- 4 Organic Satsuma or Mandarin oranges
- 1 cup grated ginger
- 4 cups of collard leaves (dehydrated, chopped semi-fine or ribboned)
- Sweeten to taste with unrefined cane sugar (raw sugar)
- Set oven to lowest heat setting
- Ribbon 1 pound of washed collards and spread onto a sheet pan to dehydrate (3-4 hours) until dried or mostly dried
- Peel outer layer of orange skin
- Spread clove, peppercorns, orange skin, and juniper on a sheet pan to be toasted in the oven at 375 degrees until aromatic
- Bring water to a rolling boil
- Add in toasted spices, grated ginger and collards
- Boil for 5 minutes, turn off stir in sugar and cover to steep for 1 hour
- Starin through a sieve and store in refrigerator
- Before serving slice half-rounds of satsuma citrus or any sweet (organic) orange for each cup