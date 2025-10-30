Roasted Seminole Pumpkin Bread

This recipe yields a versatile, earthy pumpkin puree that's perfect for both sweet and savory dishes.

Ingredients

● 1 small Seminole pumpkin (2–5 lbs.)

● 3 Tbs. coconut oil, melted

● Sea salt to taste

Equipment

● Baking sheet

● Parchment paper or baking liner

● Pastry brush

● Cutting board

● Sharp knife

● Large spoon

● Fork

● Food processor

Instructions

Prep the Oven and Pan: Preheat your oven to 350∘F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Lightly oil the surface of the parchment paper with about half of the melted coconut oil, using a pastry brush. Prep the Pumpkin: Rinse and thoroughly dry the pumpkin. Cut the Pumpkin: Place the pumpkin on a cutting board on its side and trim off the stem. Turn the pumpkin so the fresh-cut side is up, then carefully cut it in half from top to bottom. Clean the Halves: Using a large spoon, scoop out the seeds and any loose stringy fibers. You can set the seeds aside for later use. Oil and Salt: Lightly coat the inside flesh of the two pumpkin halves with the remaining melted coconut oil using a pastry brush. Sprinkle the insides lightly with sea salt. Bake: Place the pumpkin halves cut-side down on the oiled baking sheet. Use a fork to poke a few holes in the skin of each section to allow steam to escape during cooking. Roast: Bake for about 35–45 minutes. The pumpkin is done when the skin is fork-tender and indents easily when pressed. Cool: Let the roasted pumpkin halves cool for 10–15 minutes until they are easy to handle. Scoop: Turn the pumpkin halves over. Use a spoon to scoop out the roasted flesh, making sure to get those sweet, caramelized edges, and transfer it to a large bowl. Puree: Process the roasted pumpkin flesh in small batches in a food processor until smooth.

Storage and Use

Your Seminole pumpkin puree is now ready!

● Use Immediately

● Store: Keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

● Freeze: Freeze in airtight containers or freezer bags for longer storage.

