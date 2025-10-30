© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Roasted Seminole Pumpkin Bread

WUSF
Published October 30, 2025 at 3:30 AM EDT

This recipe yields a versatile, earthy pumpkin puree that's perfect for both sweet and savory dishes.

Ingredients

● 1 small Seminole pumpkin (2–5 lbs.)

● 3 Tbs. coconut oil, melted

Sea salt to taste

Equipment

● Baking sheet

● Parchment paper or baking liner

● Pastry brush

● Cutting board

● Sharp knife

● Large spoon

● Fork

● Food processor

Instructions

  1. Prep the Oven and Pan: Preheat your oven to 350∘F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Lightly oil the surface of the parchment paper with about half of the melted coconut oil, using a pastry brush.
  2. Prep the Pumpkin: Rinse and thoroughly dry the pumpkin.
  3. Cut the Pumpkin: Place the pumpkin on a cutting board on its side and trim off the stem. Turn the pumpkin so the fresh-cut side is up, then carefully cut it in half from top to bottom.
  4. Clean the Halves: Using a large spoon, scoop out the seeds and any loose stringy fibers. You can set the seeds aside for later use.
  5. Oil and Salt: Lightly coat the inside flesh of the two pumpkin halves with the remaining melted coconut oil using a pastry brush. Sprinkle the insides lightly with sea salt.
  6. Bake: Place the pumpkin halves cut-side down on the oiled baking sheet. Use a fork to poke a few holes in the skin of each section to allow steam to escape during cooking.
  7. Roast: Bake for about 35–45 minutes. The pumpkin is done when the skin is fork-tender and indents easily when pressed.
  8. Cool: Let the roasted pumpkin halves cool for 10–15 minutes until they are easy to handle.
  9. Scoop: Turn the pumpkin halves over. Use a spoon to scoop out the roasted flesh, making sure to get those sweet, caramelized edges, and transfer it to a large bowl.
  10. Puree: Process the roasted pumpkin flesh in small batches in a food processor until smooth.

Storage and Use

Your Seminole pumpkin puree is now ready!

Use Immediately

Store: Keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Freeze: Freeze in airtight containers or freezer bags for longer storage.
Tags
RecipesStarters, Salads, and Shareables
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now