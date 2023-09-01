© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
AAA Activates 'Tow to Go' for Labor Day Weekend

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By WUSF Staff
Published September 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
AAA

The program is free to everyone, even non-members, but AAA urges that it's a last resort.

As AAA prepares to rescue more than 300,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble this Labor Day weekend, it will also provide a free service in effort to keep impaired drivers off the road. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program in Florida, offering a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program. When called upon, The Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept.1 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Free confidential rides available to AAA members and non-members.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

