© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
From left, a woman with long brown hair and glasses; a woman with long brown hair and a blue blouse; and a man with short brown hair and glasses wearing a brown sport coat. All smiling into the camera
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

DeSantis kicks off I-75 expansion in Ocala, part of broader effort to curb Florida traffic

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published February 26, 2025 at 5:15 AM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks behind a podium that says, "FULLY FUNDED AND AHEAD OF SCHEDULE." Construction vehicles sit behind him.
Executive Office of Gov. Ron DeSantis
/
Screenshot
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at a press conference in Ocala, Florida, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, when he announced an I-75 expansion project.

The Ocala-area project will add extra lanes to a stretch of I-75 that's often congested. Other projects are underway around the state to improve traffic flow on major roadways.

Florida officials say Interstate 75 around Ocala has some of the worst traffic in the state. But drivers may see relief in coming years.

Gov. Ron DeSantis broke ground Tuesday on $541million project that will add more interstate lanes in the area.

“That obviously is a big win for people,” DeSantis said at a news conference at Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing in Ocala.

The project, expected to last several years, will widen more than 31 miles of I-75, from Wildwood in Sumter County to State Road 326 in Marion County. A lane will be added in each direction.

DeSantis noted that the stretch of road was “one of the most used — if not the most used — tourist corridors,” but added the expansion would also help during hurricane evacuations.

DeSantis said it was happening 10 to 15 years ahead of schedule, funded through the Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative. The initiative was created during the 2023 legislative session using $4 billion in state surplus funds.

That money has led to other expedited projects. Some of those include adding express lanes along I-4 in Polk and Osceola counties, improving the I-75 interchange at Fruitville Road in Sarasota and redesigning the Golden Glades I-95 interchange in Miami-Dade County.

DeSantis also said Tuesday that work had begun on an I-75 interchange in Ocala off Northwest 49th Street. That's where a new location of Buc-ee's is slated to open.

“It's like the Shangri-La of service stations,” DeSantis said of the popular chain, while noting the project will have a “major economic impact."

This story was produced by WUSF as part of their statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Transportation TrafficI-75Ron DeSantis
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now