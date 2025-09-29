Tampa's Selmon Expressway is set for a $362 million expansion

The expansion of the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway is scheduled to start as soon as spring 2026.

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) approved a $362 million contract for the South Selmon Capacity Project, and awarded it to Archer Western Construction last week.

The project will focus on a 4.5-mile southern stretch of the road between the Selmon Extension and downtown Tampa.

It is expected to take four years to complete, with plans to wrap up by the summer of 2030, according to Greg Deese, THEA’s director of operations and engineering.

Deese says expanding the section of the expressway to six lanes — one new one on each side — should lighten congestion.

“We’re seeing commensurate increases in traffic on the Selmon,” Deese said. “And as a result, we’re starting to see congestion on certain parts of our system. One of the biggest areas of congestion is in the area that we’re widening, specifically between Dale Mabry and the downtown viaduct.”

Construction will happen during the day to maximize efficiency, but it shouldn’t create road closures.

The good news for commuters, Deese said, is that lane closures and delays will happen typically between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“Closures will only be when they have to bring in materials, bring in equipment or actually construct things on the roadway itself,” Deese said. “Those will be typically off-peak hours.”

Deese said part of the reason for the expansion is Tampa’s growth and increased traffic. The expressway has seen a 80% increase in traffic in the last decade, according to its website.

Deese also said THEA will post updates on its website and social media for information on lane closures and delays.