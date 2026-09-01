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The Waymo driverless taxi service is now in Tampa

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published September 1, 2026 at 2:18 PM EDT
Two people in white shirts and black slacks to the right looking at a white car
Tampa Fire Rescue
/
Facebook
Two members of Tampa Fire Rescue observe a Waymo driverless vehicle during testing in February 2026.

Tampa is one of three new cities offering the service, as rides can now be scheduled on Waymo's app.

The Waymo driverless taxi service has officially launched in Tampa.

The company announced Tuesday that people can begin scheduling trips on their app.

A circular map with an area shaded in blue
Waymo
This image, taken from the Waymo app, shows the areas in Tampa where the service will be available.

Tampa is one of three new cities added to the list of 14 that will provide the driver-less taxi service, along with Denver and San Diego.

“Tampa’s innovative spirit continues to draw companies that are on the forefront of technology to our city,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a news release. “Waymo’s launch in Tampa provides another effective – and exciting – way to get around, helping us in our goal to strengthen our transportation network and provide options for every preference or need.”

Waymo began testing the service on Tampa streets in December 2025, working with Tampa Fire Rescue and Hillsborough County Rescue.

In December 2025, Waymo began testing its technology in Tampa. Tesla officially launched its Robotaxi service in certain sections of Tampa last month.

And St. Pete Catalyst reported last month that the company could consider expanding into Pinellas County.

If you're concerned the rides aren't safe: Waymo says that through March of this year, its vehicles were involved in 94% fewer serious injury crashes compared to human drivers.
Tags
Transportation Driverless Car TechnologyAutonomous Vehicle
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
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