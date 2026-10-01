Federal report says pilots weren't warned about wind before Amazon cargo plane crashed in Miami

Despite regulations requiring it, an air traffic controller failed to tell the pilots of an Amazon cargo plane about the potential for strong tail winds as they landed in Miami, careening off the runway and killing five people last month, according to a preliminary report Thursday from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Just four minutes before clearing the plane for landing, an air traffic controller had provided a wind advisory to a different flight, noting gusts of up to 25 mph (40 kph) from the south. But the controller "did not issue information about the wind" to the pilots of the Amazon cargo plane, the report said.

According to federal regulations, "both wind direction and velocity were required to be stated when authorizing use of a runway when a tail wind component exists," the NTSB report said.

The airplane, carrying packages of contact lenses for Amazon, came in fast after a flight from Puerto Rico and barreled roughly 1,200 feet (366 meters) past the end of the runway at Miami International Airport on Sept. 6. It smashed into a van carrying workers for a company that cleans airplanes. Five people who were in the van died. Two others in the van sustained serious injuries, as did the driver of a car that was hit by the plane. The two pilots had minor injuries.

A summary of cockpit voice recordings previously released by the NTSB said one of the pilots repeatedly warned his counterpart that they were going too fast as they approached for landing and after touchdown. But the fellow pilot never gave "a consistent verbal response" to the warnings, the NTSB has said. The two pilots had flown together for the first time just earlier that day, according to the preliminary NTSB report.

The cockpit audio recordings also captured a series of automated warnings from the plane about the speed of descent and the approaching terrain.

READ MORE: Amazon suspends use of 21 Air, the cargo carrier whose plane careened off Miami runway and killed 5

The plane was well down the runway when its right and nose landing gear first touched down, reducing how much distance it had on the runway to stop. Experts have said strong winds from approaching storms could have created a tail wind that helped propel the plane forward.

After the crash, Amazon suspended its partnership with 21 Air, which operated the plane. The North Carolina carrier had flown packages for Amazon since 2024. The Boeing 767 that crashed was 32 years old and originally built to carry passengers. It was converted to a cargo plane in June 2016, the preliminary NTSB report said.

The Miami crash came less than a year after a UPS cargo plane crashed at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport after losing its engine while accelerating down the runway. That crash killed all three pilots and 12 people on the ground. Twenty-three more were injured.



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