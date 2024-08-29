WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.
How has a big storm impacted you? Share your tips on how to prepare
It's peak hurricane season. WUSF wants to know how your personal experience with storms has changed the way you get ready.
If you live in Florida, chances are you've been through some big storms.
And we want to hear what you've learned.
Share your stories about what to do — and what not to do — in a hurricane, to help others who may be in a similar situation.
Do you have tips on how to evacuate, or how to shore up your home?
Fill out the form below, and a reporter may contact you for a story.