Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Francine brings multiple hazards to Panhandle

Storm Center | By Leslie Hudson
Published September 11, 2024 at 6:06 PM EDT
Gulf State Park Pier
Gulf State Park Pier

Even though Francine made landfall in Louisiana, impacts are being felt along the Gulf coast from Florida to Texas.

Francine was upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane late this afternoon. As the hurricane moved inland, it's expected to significantly weaken. But Francine's broad circulation will affect parts of the panhandle over the next day or so.

Isolated tornadoes and flooding are the primary concerns. But there could be some minor storm surge inundation along the coastal counties, which will reach its peak early Thursday morning.

Over the last few days Francine deflected slightly to the east of most of the guidance and that shift, to the east, has brought larger impacts to Northwest Florida. Right now, areas south of Tallahassee through Apalachicola westward over to Panama City and to just east of Pensacola will see the greatest impacts. There is a 2 out of 5 risk or a slight risk for tornadoes through Thursday.

Deadly rip currents are occurring along all of the Panhandle through Friday. And surf heights will be building 7-10 feet through Thursday. Some beach erosion is also possible.

The Florida Panhandle can expect between 4 to 6 inches of rain for areas from Carrabelle west to the FL/AL border. The rest of the Panhandle will see between 1 to 3 inches of rain. Much of the Panhandle west of Tallahassee has a slight chance of flash flooding. If Francine nudges a little more east before landfall, that could increase the impacts in the panhandle. Make sure to keep up to date with Francine’s forecast over the next few days.

Many parts of the Gulf coast are still recovering from an incredibly wet past 2 weeks as a front remains stalled over northern Florida. Any additional accumulations over the next few days could create some localized flooding.
