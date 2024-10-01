© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

'It's all gone': Hurricane Helene leaves thousands stranded and homeless in Keaton Beach

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published October 1, 2024 at 4:12 PM EDT
Homes and businesses in Keaton Beach are destroyed after Hurricane Helene ravished the area. The category 4 storm left thousands without power and in most cases, homeless. Sept. 28, 2024 (WFSU/Adrian Andrews)
Homes and businesses in Keaton Beach are destroyed after Hurricane Helene ravished the area. The category 4 storm left thousands without power and in most cases, homeless. Sept. 28, 2024 (WFSU/Adrian Andrews)

Keaton Beach was still trying to recover from Hurricane Idalia and Hurricane Debby.

Families in Keaton Beach who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Helene, are coming back to a ravished community.

The Category 4 storm left thousands without power and in most cases, homeless.

"I'm coming home to seeing it gone," Joe Guz, a long time resident and Keaton Beach homeowner told WFSU News on Saturday.

Joe and his family did manage to get out of town before the storm made landfall. The Guz's took refuge in Saint Augustine, FL—approximately 160 miles away from Keaton Beach.

This was his reaction to seeing his destroyed home for the first time on Saturday.

"Guz family has seen better days," Joe posted on Facebook.

Taylor County officials put out a statement that Hurricane Helene wiped out "90 percent" of the homes in Keaton Beach.

Helene was the third major hurricane to hit the area in the past 13 months.

"Just money and time wasted. We're trying to find a place to stay for the next week," Joe explained to WFSU. "We will take it from there."

