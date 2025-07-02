Sandbag sites are open around the Tampa area to prepare for possible July 4 weekend flooding

The Tampa Bay area is expecting a rainy Fourth of July, with the National Weather Service forecasting an 80% chance of heavy rainfall and storms on Thursday and Friday, especially from Tampa north to the Big Bend region.

Local sandbag sites are opening across the region to help residents prepare for possible flooding. As Pinellas County notes, sandbags are only recommended for residents who may experience flooding of less than 15 inches from rain or tides. Sandbags won’t stop water completely, but they can reduce the amount of water entering your home.

Here’s a county-by-county and city-by-city guide to sandbag locations open as of Wednesday morning:

St. Petersburg

Sandbags are available to residents throughout the year during nonemergency times.



Pavement and Traffic Operations Building, 1744 Ninth Ave. N. (Monday through Friday and every second Saturday of the month, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Pasco County

Both locations are open 24 hours to county residents. Sand and sandbags will be restocked between sunrise and sunset through Sunday. It's self-serve, so bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags.



Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio.

Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey.

Hernando County

A limited supply of sand and bags will be available. It's self-serve, so bring a shovel. Sites will remain open until weather conditions deteriorate.



Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill.

Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill (Enter through the service road between the park and Top Contenders Gymnastics).

Ridge Manor Community Center 34240 Cortez Blvd. Ridge Manor.

Manatee County

All sites are 100% self-service locations and stocked with sand and sandbags from June 1 – Oct. 31 from dawn to dusk. Residents will need their own shovels.

Blackstone Park, 2112 14th Avenue, Palmetto, FL 34221

Myakka Community Center, 10060 Wauchula Road, Myakka City Fl

Palma Sola Park, 7915 40th Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209

Parrish Park Overflow Parking, 7550 Ft. Hamer Rd

Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St E, Palmetto, FL 34221

Rye Preserve, 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish, FL 34219

Stormwater Facility, 5511 39th St E, Bradenton, FL 34203

This list may be updated as more information becomes available.

Here's a video from Pasco County explaining how to properly fill and place sandbags.