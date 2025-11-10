Cold weather shelters are opening across the Tampa Bay area
It comes as the first real cold blast of the 2025 fall season arrives Monday.
Cold weather shelters will be opening across the greater Tampa Bay region on Monday night.
It comes as temperatures will fall below 40 degrees into Tuesday morning, with highs Tuesday up to 20 degrees below normal.
Here's a county-by-county list:
Hillsborough County
Shelters will be open Monday and Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. until they reach capacity.
- Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park, 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa
- Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St., Tampa
- Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 110 Parsons Blvd.. Brandon
- Amazing Love Ministries, 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa
- Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries, 2104 Mud Lake Rd. Plant City
- The Portico, 1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa
Pinellas County
Shelters will be open Monday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the shelter is full.
- Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs, 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs
- First United Methodist Church of Clearwater, 411 Turner Street, Clearwater
- First United Methodist Church, 9025 49th Street North, Pinellas Park
- Unitarian Universalist Church, 100 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg
- Salvation Army, 1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg
Pasco County
Shelters will be open Monday and Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. each day.
- Shady Hills Mission Chapel, 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill
- First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills, 6151 12th Street, Zephyrhills
Hernando County
A shelter will open Monday night from 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 8 a.m.:
- Brooksville Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd, Brooksville