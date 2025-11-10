Cold weather shelters are opening across the Tampa Bay area

Cold weather shelters will be opening across the greater Tampa Bay region on Monday night.

It comes as temperatures will fall below 40 degrees into Tuesday morning, with highs Tuesday up to 20 degrees below normal.

Here's a county-by-county list:

Hillsborough County

Shelters will be open Monday and Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. until they reach capacity.



Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park, 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa

Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St., Tampa

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 110 Parsons Blvd.. Brandon

Amazing Love Ministries, 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries, 2104 Mud Lake Rd. Plant City

The Portico, 1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa

Pinellas County

Shelters will be open Monday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the shelter is full.

Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs, 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs

First United Methodist Church of Clearwater, 411 Turner Street, Clearwater

First United Methodist Church, 9025 49 th Street North, Pinellas Park

Street North, Pinellas Park Unitarian Universalist Church, 100 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg

Salvation Army, 1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg

Pasco County

Shelters will be open Monday and Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. each day.

Shady Hills Mission Chapel, 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill

First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills, 6151 12th Street, Zephyrhills

Hernando County

A shelter will open Monday night from 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 8 a.m.: