Popular WINK weatherman Matt Devitt let go; many supporters comment via social media posts

He has been cited as helping save lives during some of the worst weather in Southwest Florida history.

But one of the area's top weather forecasters, Matt Devitt, will no longer be the face many in the area rely upon for accurate and specific weather information – he was let go from his position at WINK News Thursday.

Devitt, who had been at the local commercial television station for 10 years posted the following on his Facebook page Saturday:

"After 10 years, my time with WINK News has come to an end after being let go from my role as Chief Meteorologist on Thursday. This decision was not one that I expected or agreed with and was not given the opportunity to say goodbye on-air. It was a complete shock to me, my family and fellow coworkers.

"Serving our Southwest Florida community for the past decade has been an honor and privilege, especially through Hurricanes Irma, Ian, Helene and Milton. I always gave you everything I had with one goal in mind: keeping you safe and informed without the hype.

/ Matt Devitt's Facebook post Saturday.

"While this chapter ended differently than I hoped, I wish WINK News, along with my previous coworkers and weather team, the best.

"I will still be providing weather updates on this page, it just won't be on TV anymore. My new Facebook name is being changed to Matt Devitt Weather, which you'll see shortly. In addition to sending Facebook messages, you are always welcome to email me at MattDevittWX@gmail.com.

"I'm taking a brief pause professionally to reset and be with my family. I've missed them and I'm looking forward to every minute. I'll keep you all updated on what's next.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with support, it has meant more to me than you know. - Matt Devitt Weather"

A comment from WINK News was requested but WGCU was not able to reach a station spokesperson.

Devitt also appeared in the WGCU documentary "Rising: Surviving the Surge" about Hurricane Ian.

A number of local residents and others took to social media to show their support for Devitt.

On Facebook:

"The entire viewing audience is livid and shocked!"

"Life goes on most are to blind to realize that all you are is a number at your job a number that can be replaced anytime . Better things ahead"

"This is absolutely a bad business decision on their part and you are what gets us through the hurricane with safe and sound advice. I'm so very sorry and you will be missed. We all need to send a complaint to Wink.

Enjoy your family Matt and please let us know where you end up."

"Please say it isnt so. I know that you have been the best weatherman since Bob Debarbelaben (WRAL Raleigh NC) If this is true, WINK has lost a great person."

"I have no idea of the background on this, nor do I need to know. What I do know is Matt is undeniably the best meteorologist I have ever experienced. He is the very best weather guy overall, but honestly the best when it comes to hurricanes. We watched WINK just to see Matt's forecasts and information."

On X (formerly Twitter):

Matt is a great meteorologist and one of my best friends. I learned so much from him during my 3 years at WINK. He has a big and bright future ahead.

Matt, I don't normally comment but thank you! You are always straight up with no hype! Thank you for what you do good luck dude!!

