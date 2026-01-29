Tips to protect your property during these rare Florida arctic conditions

While the winter storm has dumped massive amounts of storm and ice, knocking out power to thousands, Florida has experienced a largely unprecedented cold snap.

And another round of arctic weather is set to arrive this weekend, plunging temperatures down into the 20s for parts of the greater Tampa Bay region.

It will not only cause you to bundle up, but it could cause damage to your vehicles and property, including your plants.

Before a freeze, UF/IFAS recommends you move plants in containers into protected areas where heat can be supplied or trapped. If you have to leave containers outdoors, push them together and protect with mulch to reduce heat loss from the container walls.

Coverings protect more from frost than from extreme cold. Covers that extend to the ground and do not touch plant foliage can lessen cold injury trapping heat.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, offers these other protection tips.

Vehicle batteries

"We expect to see a jump in calls from people with dead batteries, because when temps drop to the 20s and 30s, weak car batteries can fail fast," Jenkins said. "So if this happens to you, just call AAA. We can come out. We'll test the battery and offer a replacement if you need one. "

Tires

"When these temperatures drop, your tire pressure also falls very quickly, and that's a big safety risk, because when you have underinflated tires that can affect your traction, and it makes blowouts more likely," Jenkins said. "So we always encourage people check their tire pressure in the morning with a tire gauge, and if your tire pressure is low, go ahead and top it off to the recommended level."

Pools

"You know your pool equipment is vulnerable in this kind of cold, too," Jenkins said. "When the temps drop into the 20s, your pumps and exposed plumbing can freeze and crack, so we recommend running the pump during the hard freezes and covering exposed equipment. Little bit of preparation here can save you a very expensive repair."

Pipes

"With these freezing temps, your pipes can freeze fast, and that can lead to a costly pipe burst," Jenkins said. "So the best way to avoid that, let your faucets drip and keep the heat on, then open the cabinets under your sinks so that warm air can reach the pipes during these cold nights. "

Electric vehicles

"These temperatures will also affect the performance of electric vehicles, because the freezing temps force the battery to work harder, and that can cut your driving range significantly," Jenkins said. "So the best advice is to precondition the battery while it's plugged in, and then build in an extra buffer into every trip, so you're not caught off guard."