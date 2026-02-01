© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Light snow flurries greet early risers in the Tampa Bay area

WUSF | By Julio Ochoa
Published February 1, 2026 at 10:31 AM EST
A light snow falls outside the National Weather Service office in Ruskin.
National Weather Service
A light snow falls outside the National Weather Service office in Ruskin.

The National Weather Service reported some snow in the Tampa Bay region.

It wasn't much, but there were some verified reports of snow in the greater Tampa Bay region this morning.

The National Weather Service in Ruskin posted a video to social media showing light snow flurries at 4:45 a.m.

In the comment area on Facebook, others from Ruskin and Largo also posted videos of tiny flakes falling in their back yards.

You had to get up early to see it and there wasn't a lot to see, but for some the rare scene was worth it.

Social media had several other videos from people in Brooksville, Clearwater, Tampa and even Sarasota.

Temperatures dropped into the lower to mid 30s early Sunday.

Forecasters had predicted a chance of Gulf-effect snow. That happens when there is moisture in the atmosphere created by the difference in temperatures between the warm Gulf waters and the cold air from the north.

On Sunday, temperatures were expected to hover in the 40s. Lows were expected to dip back into the 20s and 30s overnight.

Tags
Weather SnowNational Weather ServiceTampa BayCold Weather
Julio Ochoa
Newspapers were my first love, but public radio stole my heart from the moment I tuned in during college.
