Light snow flurries greet early risers in the Tampa Bay area

It wasn't much, but there were some verified reports of snow in the greater Tampa Bay region this morning.

The National Weather Service in Ruskin posted a video to social media showing light snow flurries at 4:45 a.m.

Sunday February 1st, 2026:

We were able to catch some of the flurries here at the office, around 4:45am this morning. ❄️



Temperatures today will only warm into the 40s and 50s. Tonight the lows are back in the 20s and 30s. Stay warm out there. 🧥 pic.twitter.com/SzgRxpuJLO — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) February 1, 2026

In the comment area on Facebook, others from Ruskin and Largo also posted videos of tiny flakes falling in their back yards.

You had to get up early to see it and there wasn't a lot to see, but for some the rare scene was worth it.

Social media had several other videos from people in Brooksville, Clearwater, Tampa and even Sarasota.

Snow…in the @CityofSarasota?!❄️It happened! Our officers on patrol overnight spotted flurries drifting through the city, a rare sight & not something you see every day in Sarasota. Remember lock your vehicles & bring valuables inside. Stay safe & stay warm, #Sarasota!❄️🚔 #FLwx pic.twitter.com/Qse0m2SPVi — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) February 1, 2026

Temperatures dropped into the lower to mid 30s early Sunday.

Forecasters had predicted a chance of Gulf-effect snow. That happens when there is moisture in the atmosphere created by the difference in temperatures between the warm Gulf waters and the cold air from the north.

On Sunday, temperatures were expected to hover in the 40s. Lows were expected to dip back into the 20s and 30s overnight.

