Heat advisory remains in effect across Southwest Florida

Summer is here and Southwest Florida continues to heat up as a strong high-pressure system brings dangerous conditions across the region.

The extreme weather creates major health risks, especially for those working or spending long periods outdoors.

Expect heat index values up to 110 degrees across Southwest Florida until 7 p.m. this evening.

The hot conditions have also made it especially dangerous for firefighters battling active wildfires in South Florida. Fires continue to burn in nearby Miami-Dade County, creating hazy conditions that are stretching across the southern portion of the state.

3 Wildfires are continuing to burn this afternoon across western Miami-Dade County with smoke visible on traffic cameras & radar.



SE winds have kept the smoke away from the metro today, however winds may veer more southerly overnight bringing smoke back closer to the metro. pic.twitter.com/rWG4Yo3jro — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 18, 2026

Saturday and Sunday will remain very hot locally. While cloud cover focuses elsewhere across the state, Southwest Florida and the rest of the peninsula will see high temperatures reach the low to mid-90s. With abundant humidity and south-southwesterly winds in place, local heat index values will climb to at least 103 degrees for several hours during the afternoon.

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By Monday, the dome of high pressure will begin to strengthen further, causing temperatures to become dangerously hot across portions of Southwest Florida. Actual temperatures could approach 97 degrees as you move inland toward Central Florida, and when combined with the local humidity, apparent temperatures will soar well above 100 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be even hotter for our area. Actual high temperatures could approach 100 degrees in some locations, while heat index values may reach 105 degrees or higher across our regional interior.

Although high pressure will intensify next week, local weather conditions through the end of this week will remain similar to what we have already experienced. While a distant frontal boundary brings showers north of our area, Southwest Florida will see typical local effects like daytime heating and sea-breeze boundaries trigger scattered afternoon thunderstorms across interior areas. These storms will then gradually move eastward later in the afternoon and evening.

Make sure to limit your time outdoors, as the heat will be relentless and potentially dangerous. Stay hydrated throughout the day, and do not wait until you feel thirsty to drink water, as you may already be dehydrated by that point. If afternoon thunderstorms develop, remain weather-aware, especially if you are outdoors. Storms can build quickly, and lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from the base of a thunderstorm.

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