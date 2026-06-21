Cooling stations open again in Tampa to help with extreme heat

Tampa is opening cooling stations again as temperatures climb in the region to dangerous levels.

The highs on Sunday were expected to reach the upper 90s with a heat index of 110 degrees.

Tampa has four cooling stations for anyone one who needs relief from the extreme heat.

The following stations will be open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.:

Barksdale Adult Activity Center – 1801 N. Lincoln Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607



George Bartholomew Center – 8608 N. 12th Street, Tampa, FL 33604



Ragan Park Center — 1200 E Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605



Kate Jackson Community Center — 821 S Rome Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606



The stations are open to all residents. They offer a safe, air-conditioned space.

