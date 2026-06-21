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Cooling stations open again in Tampa to help with extreme heat

WUSF | By WUSF Staff
Published June 21, 2026 at 8:50 AM EDT
man standing on a beach splashing water on his face
Bruna Prado/AP
/
AP
Tampa has four cooling stations for anyone one who needs relief from the extreme heat.

The highs on Sunday were expected to reach the upper 90s with a heat index of 110 degrees.

Tampa is opening cooling stations again as temperatures climb in the region to dangerous levels.

The highs on Sunday were expected to reach the upper 90s with a heat index of 110 degrees.

Tampa has four cooling stations for anyone one who needs relief from the extreme heat.

The following stations will be open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.:

  • Barksdale Adult Activity Center – 1801 N. Lincoln Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607
  • George Bartholomew Center – 8608 N. 12th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
  • Ragan Park Center — 1200 E Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
  • Kate Jackson Community Center — 821 S Rome Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

The stations are open to all residents. They offer a safe, air-conditioned space.
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Weather Extreme Heatcoolingflorida heat
WUSF Staff
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