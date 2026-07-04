The weather that helped shape America: A look back at July 4, 1776

As millions of Americans prepare to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday, the weather is once again part of the story. But did you know one of our Founding Fathers was also an avid weather observer? Thomas Jefferson's meticulous records provide a remarkable window into what conditions were like during one of the most important moments in American history.

Thomas Jefferson's passion for weather observations was so influential that the National Weather Service later referred to him as the "Father of Weather Observers." His vision of simultaneous weather observations across the country closely resembles the nationwide weather networks and forecasting systems Americans rely on today.