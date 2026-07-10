Dangerous heat indices linger across the state today

Heat advisories have been issued for the majority of North Florida in addition to Central and South Florida until this evening. High temperatures alone are expected to reach the 90's across the entire state by around 4:30 PM EDT. However, it could feel anywhere between 108 to 112 degrees outside.

High temperatures expected across Florida today.

This is another reminder not to leave any person or pet inside your vehicle at any point including during the late evening hours.

Temperatures may feel like they are above the triple digits even in the late evening hours.

Vehicles can warm up quicker than you may realize even if the windows are cracked.

An outside temperature of 92 degrees can heat up the inside of a vehicle to above the triple digits in just a matter of minutes. This could cause heat stroke and even death.

Stay hydrated and cool today.