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The surprising science behind fireworks...and Florida

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published July 13, 2026 at 2:34 AM EDT

Every Fourth of July, millions of Americans watch as fireworks light up the night sky—but did you know some of those brilliant flashes have a surprising Florida connection?

In this video, Meteorologist Leslie Hudson dives into the science of pyrotechnics to explain how Florida’s heavy mineral sand deposits help create the dazzling displays we see every Independence Day. From the brilliant whites powered by Florida's titanium to the "green enigma" and the "holy grail" of blue fireworks, discover how chemistry, geology, and Florida’s natural resources come together one colorful explosion at a time.

If this year's fireworks seemed bigger than ever, they were. During America's 250th birthday celebration on the National Mall, organizers launched approximately 850,000 pyrotechnic effects during a spectacular 40-minute show.

The display was designed to challenge the current Guinness World Record for the world's largest fireworks display. That's roughly 354 fireworks every second for 40 straight minutes!!
Weather
Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson
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