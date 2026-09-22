Join WUSF for a voter listening session in Bradenton on Saturday

WUSF wants to know what issues are important to you ahead of the November elections.

The station is holding a voter listening session in Bradenton on Saturday. It's a non-partisan event, open to everyone.

Manatee County is among the fastest-growing areas in the state. Are you concerned with affordability? Education? Maybe it's immigration or utility costs. Your issues will help us inform the stories we tell and the questions we ask politicians.

WUSF reporters Meghan Bowman and Gabriella Paul will emcee the discussion along with "Florida Matters Live & Local" host Matthew Peddie.

The session will be recorded, and WUSF may air some of it on "Florida Matters Live & Local."

It will be held from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the Central Library Auditorium, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton.

It's free, but space is limited, so please sign up here.