Slovakia Gets A Kick Out Of Chuck Norris

And today's last word in business celebrates the global reach of American culture - or at least the global reach of Chuck Norris.

He is our last word in business today. The martial arts expert turned actor is known best for movies, including "Missing in Action" and "The Delta Force."

(SOUNDBITE OF MOVIE, "THE DELTA FORCE")

GREENE: And who can forget his work in "Walker, Texas Ranger." Well, if there is ever a follow-up to that series, apparently we should be calling it "Walker, Slovak Ranger."

INSKEEP: People in Slovakia apparently love the movie star so much, they are voting overwhelmingly to name a new pedestrian and cycling bridge after Mr. Norris. It will connect Slovakia to Austria. Just as the bridge name will, if it gains final approval, connect Slovakia to Hollywood.

