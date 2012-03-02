Honeymooners Revisit Waldorf-Astoria 6 Decades On

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. When Joan and Izzy Schwartz met, it was love at first sight. And when they got married 60 years ago, they spent their wedding night at the most romantic place - a suite at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Manhattan. Back then, the room cost $16.80. Joan saved the receipt, sentimental but also smart. For their 60th anniversary, the Waldorf will give the still happy couple a room for the same rate they paid in 1952. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

