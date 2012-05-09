© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
French Artist's Painting Sells for $36 Million

Published May 9, 2012 at 7:46 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Carefully note the technique of the late French artist Yves Klein. He made his project with water, a blow torch and two models. The women pressed their wet figures against a fire-resistant board, then stepped away. Afterward, Klein torched the board, an effect that left behind blurry silhouettes of models. This artwork, called FC1, sold, yesterday at Christie's in New York, and the anonymous buyer paid more than $36 million. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
