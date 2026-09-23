DeSantis’ commerce secretary approved as Pensacola State College president

Former deputy chief of staff to Gov. Ron DeSantis and sitting Secretary of Commerce Alex Kelly will take over as president of Pensacola State College next month — months before the two-term governor exits office.

Pensacola State College trustees voted unanimously Monday that Kelly will succeed Edward Meadows, who has been president there since 2008.

“I have spent my career working to connect people with opportunity, and few institutions do that more directly than colleges like Pensacola State. Our students will be the workforce, entrepreneurs and leaders who shape Northwest Florida’s future,” Kelly, who is expected to begin Oct. 19, said in a news release.

His experience as commerce secretary “closely aligns with Pensacola State College’s role in creating opportunities for students, meeting regional workforce needs and supporting communities across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties,” the college said in a news release.

Kelly has been secretary of commerce since 2023. Earlier, he was deputy chief of staff to DeSantis and chief of staff in the Florida Department of Education. Before joining the DeSantis administration, he had a lengthy history working in the legislative process, including as a staffer and legislative affairs director for executive agencies, as well as in political campaigns.

“Alex understands, as well as anyone in Florida, how education and economic opportunity are connected,” Board of Trustees Chair Zack Smith said in a news release. “Throughout this process, we have seen a leader who listens, understands what employers and communities need and recognizes the extraordinary role Pensacola State plays in creating opportunity for our students and our region. The Board is confident he is the right person to lead PSC into its next chapter.”

Among the ranks of DeSantis officials to leave the administration for college leadership jobs are Eric Hall, former secretary of the Department of Juvenile Justice who is now president of Pasco-Hernando State College; and Anastasios Kamoutsas, former education commissioner and now president of Polk State College.

According to the college, 107 qualified candidates applied.

Pensacola State College is one of 28 state colleges.

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